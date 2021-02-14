OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.93 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $54.93 million and $5.40 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi token can now be bought for approximately $95.33 or 0.00203829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00192133 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.31 or 0.83659092 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

