ODEM Market Capitalization Hits $5.76 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $4,449.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.