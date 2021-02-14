Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $952,105.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 102.8% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $952,105.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

