Offshift (XFT) Price Up 218.6% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00013726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 218.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $1.01 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.56 or 1.00123995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00089157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000207 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

