OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $8.80 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00018097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $527.94 million and approximately $263.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00970461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00050916 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.31 or 0.05191693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

