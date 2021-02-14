OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $33,415.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 73.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.21 or 1.00112548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00106096 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,174,988 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

