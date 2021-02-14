Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $93.53. 441,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,108. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

