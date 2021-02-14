Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 14th total of 12,190,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $9,559,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 441,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,108. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

