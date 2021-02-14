Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.37. The firm has a market cap of C$98.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.