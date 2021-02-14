Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
TSE:OLY opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.37. The firm has a market cap of C$98.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.
About Olympia Financial Group
