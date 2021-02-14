Omni (OMNI) Price Up 75.9% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00012306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $1.06 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 75.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.00438870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,158 coins and its circulating supply is 562,842 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

