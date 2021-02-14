Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,993 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.