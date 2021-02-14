On.Live Price Up 136.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 136.4% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. On.Live has a market cap of $710,508.86 and $119.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

