ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

