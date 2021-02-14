OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

OMF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,360. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.95%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

