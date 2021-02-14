OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

