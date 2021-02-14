OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OneSoft Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
