Opacity (OPCT) Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $163,690.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00275687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00187216 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,749.36 or 0.86680788 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

