Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Up 158.8% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00006547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 158.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $70,919.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.00972868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.71 or 0.05249955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.