Open Predict Token Trading Up 215.1% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 215.1% higher against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $51,249.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00007903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

