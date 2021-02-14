OpenDAO (OPEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.72 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

