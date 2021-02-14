Opium Price Tops $14.73 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $14.73 or 0.00030223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $61.29 million and approximately $591,782.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

About Opium

Buying and Selling Opium

