Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 45,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

