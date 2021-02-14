OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $40.38 million and $4.07 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00006795 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00281542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00092071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00098353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185290 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

