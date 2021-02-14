Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Up 54.8% in January

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 14th total of 807,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 931,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,399. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

