Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

