Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $687,707.52

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $687,707.52 and approximately $30.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,119.01 or 0.99507049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $204.37 or 0.00440952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.09 or 0.00871864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00228966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00092427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.