Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $726,147.24 and approximately $32.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

