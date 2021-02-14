Orbs Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and $6.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.