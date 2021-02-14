Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $224.02 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $224.02 million and approximately $71.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

