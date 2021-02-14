O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

