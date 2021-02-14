O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

ORLY stock opened at $433.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.