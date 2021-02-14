Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 44,344 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0786 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

