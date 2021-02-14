Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Reaches $100.02 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.02 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.84 or 0.00012148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

