OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $20.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $991.05 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,985 shares of company stock worth $897,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

