Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ORVMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.