Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ORVMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
About Orvana Minerals
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.