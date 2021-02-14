OST (OST) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.75 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, OST has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $322,941.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

