Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,409 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Otis Worldwide worth $96,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.