Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OM stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

