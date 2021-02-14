Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OVCHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

