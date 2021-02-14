OWNDATA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $836,888.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00080784 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002402 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.