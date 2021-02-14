Oxen (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612,741.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $612,741.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,783.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.27 or 0.03706715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00439878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $684.05 or 0.01402203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.00516872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00474211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00329365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,845,925 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.