PAC Global Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,874.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $40,874.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,070,113,615 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

