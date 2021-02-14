PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

