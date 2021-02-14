PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $4.13 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00008406 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and $8.97 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

Buying and Selling PAID Network

PAID Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

