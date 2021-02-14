Panda Yield Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327.00 (BAMBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BAMBOO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 87.2% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $3,511.92 and approximately $327.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.00972868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.71 or 0.05249955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BAMBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 375,683 coins and its circulating supply is 329,819 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

Panda Yield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

