Pantos Trading 32.9% Higher This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $49,427.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00268610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00091957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.10 or 0.83771838 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.