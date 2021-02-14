Pantos Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $48,864.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

