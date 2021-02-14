Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 154.7% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 154.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $447,948.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

