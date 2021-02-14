Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 442.20 ($5.78). The company had a trading volume of 272,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,955. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s payout ratio is 81.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

