Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,500 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the January 14th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PARXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

