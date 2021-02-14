Parkgene (GENE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $412,665.21 and $122.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 68.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.00969891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.65 or 0.05195156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

